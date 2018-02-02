Music

Mammoth Grinder

Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018

Texas Platters

First album in four years, Mammoth Grinder's fourth LP overall succeeds its two predecessors for Philly metal fortress Relapse with deathcore gusto. Drum source behind thrash regenerators Power Trip, Houston-reared local Chris Ulsh leads Iron Reaganites Mark Bronzino and Ryan Parrish in an all-out graveyard assault, "Blazing Burst" and "Molotov" both exploding at a sprint. As mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), multi-speed hacksaws led by "Human Is Obsolete" roar like the undead, literally gut-wrenching.

****

