First album in four years, Mammoth Grinder's fourth LP overall succeeds its two predecessors for Philly metal fortress Relapse with deathcore gusto. Drum source behind thrash regenerators Power Trip, Houston-reared local Chris Ulsh leads Iron Reaganites Mark Bronzino and Ryan Parrish in an all-out graveyard assault, "Blazing Burst" and "Molotov" both exploding at a sprint. As mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), multi-speed hacksaws led by "Human Is Obsolete" roar like the undead, literally gut-wrenching.

