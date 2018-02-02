Lisa Morales

Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun inhabits two worlds: one recalling the poetic transparency and country simplicity of Emmylou Harris, and another that settles south of the border with chest-heaving boleros and romantic Latin ballads. 2011 debut Beautiful Mistake came steeped in the losses of her lover and mother, but the sophomore album heals ("Out of the Rains") and empowers ("Strong Enough"). Morales' voice expands to vulnerable croons atop twanged lopes ("Frozen Tangerines") and piano crescendos ("Avalanche"), while also booming ("Pena"). Austin's Charlie Sexton and producer Michael Ramos riding shotgun, the San Antonio-dwelling half of Sisters Morales traverses sultry, Southwestern instrumentation and Spanish strut, fusing genres once considered worlds apart. (CD release: Saturday, Feb. 3, One-2-One Bar)