Music

Lisa Morales

Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun (Soundly Music)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018

Texas Platters

Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun inhabits two worlds: one recalling the poetic transparency and country simplicity of Emmylou Harris, and another that settles south of the border with chest-heaving boleros and romantic Latin ballads. 2011 debut Beautiful Mistake came steeped in the losses of her lover and mother, but the sophomore album heals ("Out of the Rains") and empowers ("Strong Enough"). Morales' voice expands to vulnerable croons atop twanged lopes ("Frozen Tangerines") and piano crescendos ("Avalanche"), while also booming ("Pena"). Austin's Charlie Sexton and producer Michael Ramos riding shotgun, the San Antonio-dwelling half of Sisters Morales traverses sultry, Southwestern instrumentation and Spanish strut, fusing genres once considered worlds apart. (CD release: Saturday, Feb. 3, One-2-One Bar)

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Lisa Morales
Texas Platters
Girlie Action
Beautiful Mistake, Uncovering Stones, Heroine, Wound & Will (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, June 17, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bill Carter
Bill Carter (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 22, 2017

Heart-Shaped Box Sets
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984-2014) (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Dec. 8, 2017

More by Alejandra Ramirez
2017 Music Critics Poll
2017 Music Critics Poll
Best roadshow, best new local acts, R.I.P.s, etc.

Dec. 29, 2017

Top 10 National Albums of 2017
Top 10 National Albums of 2017
National themed lists

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lisa Morales

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  