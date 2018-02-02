The New Wave of British Heavy Metal deserves a locally designated acronym thanks to Ignitor. On sixth LP since 2004, teas'n, pleas'n Dangerous Toys frontman Jason McMaster (Broken Teeth, Watchtower) leads this five-headed Valkyrie as if King Diamond resided in Dallas. Priest ("To Brave the War"), shades of early Def Leppard ("Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown"), and Paul Di'Anno-era Maiden ("No Sanctuary") all get Haunted . Raven cover "Hung, Drawn, and Quartered" turns in a teeming pit pounder. NWOATXM.

