Third LP from local indie rock darlings Good Field signals a marked evolution. Paul Price's languid vocal swoons contrast his aggressive guitar, the chiming outset of "Necessary Feeling" and "Ordinary People" spinning into psych-infused breakdowns. Spoon's Jim Eno and White Denim's James Petralli both aid in production, and serve as guideposts for the tension between crisp rhythms and winding jams that torque across 10 tracks. The result melds early-decade indie melody with the contemporary wash of War on Drugs or Kevin Morby on the swirling "All This Time," dreamy, heat-stroked daze of "I Feel Off," and closing push-and-pull of "Sometimes." Surface Tension , control and release.

