Doom Side of the Moon

Metallizing Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon resulted in sold-out pressings and a one-off concert last August at Emo's that landed three-quarters of Austin's the Sword on the recent Austin Music Awards ballot for best cover band. The show's encore – "Have a Cigar," "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," and "Wish You Were Here" – here receives studio treatment begging for a dual pairing with the LP. Alex Marrero's David Gilmour vocal inhabitation imbues music biz indictment "Cigar" with the gravity of The Wall .

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle