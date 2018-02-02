Doom Side of the Moon
Encore (DSotM Records)
Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018
Metallizing Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon resulted in sold-out pressings and a one-off concert last August at Emo's that landed three-quarters of Austin's the Sword on the recent Austin Music Awards ballot for best cover band. The show's encore – "Have a Cigar," "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," and "Wish You Were Here" – here receives studio treatment begging for a dual pairing with the LP. Alex Marrero's David Gilmour vocal inhabitation imbues music biz indictment "Cigar" with the gravity of The Wall.