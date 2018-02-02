Music

Doom Side of the Moon

Encore (DSotM Records)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018

Texas Platters

Metallizing Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon resulted in sold-out pressings and a one-off concert last August at Emo's that landed three-quarters of Austin's the Sword on the recent Austin Music Awards ballot for best cover band. The show's encore – "Have a Cigar," "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," and "Wish You Were Here" – here receives studio treatment begging for a dual pairing with the LP. Alex Marrero's David Gilmour vocal inhabitation imbues music biz indictment "Cigar" with the gravity of The Wall.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Doom Side of the Moon
Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2
Doom Side of the Moon
Doom Side of the Moon (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Aug. 18, 2017

More Music Reviews
Playback: Listening Outside the Lines
Listening Outside the Lines
Kevin Curtin spends four days on the fringes

Kevin Curtin, Feb. 2, 2018

Texas Platters
Mike & the Moonpies
Steak Night at the Prairie Rose (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Jan. 26, 2018

More by Raoul Hernandez
Where Does Margo Price Get Off?
Where Does Margo Price Get Off?
Willie, Billy, Loretta, and Nashville’s crossover queen

Jan. 25, 2018

SXSW List No. 4
SXSW List No. 4
Dan Auerbach’s father and 118 other acts

Jan. 18, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Doom Side of the Moon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  