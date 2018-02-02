Music

Devan Mulvaney

Whippersnapper

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018

Texas Platters

After recording Whippersnapper in his family's Brooklyn basement studio, Devan Mulvaney's solo capture took on an entirely new life. In a devastating turn, his parents and sister perished in a car crash in upstate New York, Mulvaney having opted to stay home and mix the album. The dream-pop collection melds the bright, kicky instrumentals of Dirty Projectors with Beach House's slow-burning expansiveness. "Grow Up" and "When We Were Younger" remark on youthful magic fading through the years, with standout "Into the Woods" playing out a childhood liberation fantasy: "Move to the woods/ And live like we wish we could." The Austin transplant explores folk ambience ("A Place I've Never Been") and one looping sound bath ("Cathedral"). Eight-minute celestial trip "It's Time" bookends the decade work chronicle, a document of growing up and letting go.

****

