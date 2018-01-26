Teevee
Bask (Wallflower Records)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018
Reverb-laced, garage-based – Teevee's Bask checks all the boxes for big fuzz. Through heavy guitar divulging and outro oscillations, the locals' second EP maintains a sonically propelled lightness, best played out in first of four "Loretta." Alex Capistran's soft, slithery croon phases through early Oh Sees and a shoegaze-infused sprawl, topping off the buoyant capture of thick, bubbling psychedelia. Muted, lo-fi drums shake up sighing "Lovedrive," landing on final unhurried wash, aptly deemed "Slow Tide."