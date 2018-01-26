Pining folk (Leatherbag), post-punk drive (No Future), and static-ripped noise via Fahey-esque guitar marks Randy Reynolds' evolution over the past decade. Positiveness collects from all such instincts, pulling at those various threads to both reflect and reset. Openers "After the Light" and "Mirror to the Mountain" sink gently in a warm if wanting wash that echoes War on Drugs, while "Wild Heart (for Chris Porter)" stands out in Reynolds' and Graham Weber's sleepy drawls. Tender instrumental "Here Before" leads into the backside's adventurousness, the driving rhythm of "Never a Good Time" balanced with the nearly nine-minute dreamscape of "Horizon" and the title track's mellow anthem.