Music

PR Newman

Turn Out

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

On his debut as PR Newman, Spencer Garland excels at a charming, clamorous jangle. Accented by horns, harmonica, handclaps, and whistles, Turn Out's big-band jaunt presents the former Berkshire Hound's own brand of groovy twang-pop, unafraid of garage rock ("But, No") or soul ("Right Here, Yeah, Ya"). A multitude of sounds coalesce organically in Garland's most Americana moments ("Whatever Happened," "Damn, I Miss That Guy") as strung together by engineer Daniel McNeill. Local scene vets including Mike St. Clair from White Denim and Brendan Bond of A. Sinclair feature in the lineup. Reflecting these manifold collaborators, the jumble of genres between songs and varied instrumentals actually acts as a unifier, 11 tracks of well-executed hodgepodge.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Free Week Live Shots
Knife in the Water, Star Parks, RF Shannon, Julia Lucille
Cheer Up Charlies, Jan. 3

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 12, 2018

Free Week Live Shots
Tinnarose, Abram Shook, Carry Illinois
Barracuda, Jan. 5

Libby Webster, Jan. 12, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Big Bill Record Review
Big Bill Record Review
Stand by Your Bill

Jan. 12, 2018

2017 Music Critics Poll
2017 Music Critics Poll
Best roadshow, best new local acts, R.I.P.s, etc.

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

PR Newman

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  