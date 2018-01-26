Music

Opposite Day

I Calculate Great (Future Banana Replacement)

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

Opposite Day's 10th album – and last with Roland V-Drums national champion Pat Kennedy – rewires neural pathways through sheer musical force. Kennedy's kick drum serves as fulcrum while guitarist/vocalist Sam Arnold and bassist Greg Yancey construct increasingly intricate spirals that fuse Lee Ritenour to Iron Maiden. In doing so, they navigate past labyrinthine intellectual stimulation into pure gape-mouthed joy. By never letting superlative prowess with tightly wound time changes overwhelm the feel and intent of the songs, the trio avoids prog rock's eternal hobble. Whether he's crash-landing pandas on a distant planet or making tornadoes, Arnold's sci-fi lyrical bent befits sonic complexities like the exotic string arrangement at the coda of "Do Over Utopia." A cover of David Bowie's "Life on Mars" sneaks into the narrative before a slow-build reimagining of Ravel's "Bolero" delivers the parting blast.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Opposite Day
Texas Platters
Opposite Day
Space Taste Race Part 2 (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Oct. 30, 2015

Texas Platters
deEP end
Holy Wave, Bermuda Triangle, Mandukhai EP, Flight Path, Songs for Staying In (Record Review)

Audra Schroeder, Aug. 13, 2010

More Music Reviews
Free Week Live Shots
Knife in the Water, Star Parks, RF Shannon, Julia Lucille
Cheer Up Charlies, Jan. 3

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 12, 2018

Free Week Live Shots
Tinnarose, Abram Shook, Carry Illinois
Barracuda, Jan. 5

Libby Webster, Jan. 12, 2018

More by Greg Beets
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2017
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2017
Consensus on the best local platters

Dec. 29, 2017

2017 Music Critics Poll
2017 Music Critics Poll
Best roadshow, best new local acts, R.I.P.s, etc.

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Opposite Day

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  