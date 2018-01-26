Music

Ingebrigt Håker Flaten’s Village Songs

Den Signede Dag (Heilo)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

Interpreting Pietist Christian hymns from his home village of Oppdal, Norwegian-born/Austin-based bassist Ingebrigt Håker Flaten testifies to his heritage on Den Signede Dag ("The Blessed Day"). Doctrinal singer Gunvor Fagerhaug Gustavsen and hardanger fiddle by Andreas Bjørkås form the foundation of these tracks, but Bob Hoffnar's pedal steel on "Jesus Al Min Fryd og Ære" and Joe McPhee's saxophone throughout "Saligheden Er Os Nær" add dreamy atmospherics. Likewise, free-flowing freak-outs from drummer Daniel Dufour, saxist Sterling Steffen, and Flaten's axe-wielding Young Mothers cohort Jonathan F. Horne transform these meditations into rave-ups. The marriage of centuries-old tradition and controlled contemporary chaos spotlights the spirituality inherent in both free jazz and ancient melodies.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Mother Falcon
Good Luck Have Fun (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 23, 2015

Texas Platters
Erin Ivey & Tosca String Quartet
Whisper of the Moon (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Feb. 14, 2014

More by Michael Toland
Charles Lloyd Marvels
Charles Lloyd Marvels
Swimming and soaring with the saxophone great

Jan. 24, 2018

Top 10 Austin Albums of 2017
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2017
Consensus on the best local platters

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ingebrigt Håker Flaten's Village Songs

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  