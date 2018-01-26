Music

Hola Beach

The Big Game (Two Moons)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

In a final tape before their forthcoming name change and new direction, nonchalant pop-rock group Hola Beach recounts the years with equal parts sympathy and dejection. Downtrodden guitar lines swirl prominently, pushing back on Will Kurzner's blank, conversational vocals. Remarks on interpersonal anxieties come to a head with "Positiv" ("I don't feel positive about who I am"). Still, the five loose tracks take on some brighter hues of honeyed sentimentality, touched with regrets but still chugging along.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Free Week Live Shots
Knife in the Water, Star Parks, RF Shannon, Julia Lucille
Cheer Up Charlies, Jan. 3

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 12, 2018

Free Week Live Shots
Tinnarose, Abram Shook, Carry Illinois
Barracuda, Jan. 5

Libby Webster, Jan. 12, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Big Bill Record Review
Big Bill Record Review
Stand by Your Bill

Jan. 12, 2018

2017 Music Critics Poll
2017 Music Critics Poll
Best roadshow, best new local acts, R.I.P.s, etc.

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Hola Beach

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  