Music

First Concert: Will Bridges

Raging at Rage Against the Machine at the long-departed South Park Meadows outback

Fri., Jan. 26, 2018

First Concert: Will Bridges

Will Bridges

Co-owner Antone’s, Arlyn Studios, Lamberts

Who: Rage Against the Machine, the Roots

When: Sept. 6, 1997

Where: South Park Meadows, Austin

How was it? Growing up here in Austin, I had been to other shows, but this was the first big one I remember being really excited about and going to on my own. I was 15 and I'm pretty sure somebody's mom dropped us off. I'd been a fan of Rage ever since the "Freedom" video got big on MTV. When Evil Empire came out, I rushed to Water­loo Records and listened to it nonstop. Then I got their first album and that's when I became a big fan.

Wu-Tang Clan was supposed to open, so I was bummed when they canceled last minute. Their replacement was the Roots, whom I was only vaguely familiar with at the time. Then Rage got onstage, Zack de la Rocha quickly introduced the band, and they launched into "People of the Sun." The energy level was a solid 11 for an hour and a half, and the crowd went nuts the entire time. It's still one of the best shows I've ever been to.

Whenever I see music that's really good and raw and loud and well-produced, I get really excited, and Rage was as good as it gets in all of those categories. The general draw toward wanting to be a part of those experiences and, eventually, to help create them for other people is what got me into running sound and booking bands and then later running my own clubs.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Will Bridges
Playback: Antone's Resurrected
Playback: Antone's Resurrected
The return of Antone's, Free Week, and the Austin Music Poll Ballot

Kevin Curtin, Jan. 8, 2016

Playback – Antone's New Booker: Zach Ernst
Playback – Antone's New Booker: Zach Ernst
Did Clifford Antone know he was grooming his nightclub's future booker when he mentored Zach Ernst?

Kevin Curtin, Nov. 20, 2015

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Will Bridges, Rage Against the Machine, the Roots, Wu-Tang Clan, Antone's, Arlyn Studios, Lamberts

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  