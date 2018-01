Comprised of two husband-and-wife duos, Blushing's second EP wades the tumultuous waters of intimacy in dramatic, rise-and-fall dream-pop. Michelle Soto's crystalline intonation builds lush layers with classically trained singer/bassist Christina Carmona. Both float over shoegaze crescendos, keeping Slowdive's influence alive in the new year. Upbeat start "Weak" lets Soto lead a cascade of wailing guitar chimes.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle