Music

My Gear: The Octopus Project

Electro experimentalists swear they subscribe to less-is-more despite their density of gear

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Jan. 19, 2018


Photos by David Brendan Hall

Six LPs, a tour alongside Devo, and several film scores including Damsel, a Western comedy directed by Austin siblings David and Nathan Zellner that premieres Jan. 23 at Sundance, landmark nearly two decades of instrumental experimentalism by local electro rockers Octopus Project. Surprisingly, then, the band's core – multi-instrumentalists Yvonne and Josh Lambert, and Toto Miranda – increasingly veer toward a less-is-more approach where equipment's concerned.

"I don't think any of us really collect gear," admits Yvonne. "We just have 'the thing that works' and that's it."

"In terms of sheer volume, everything's been getting smaller and smaller," adds Miranda. "As ridiculous as that seems looking at all this stuff, simplicity within each part is what enables [the sounds] to happen."

Here's a rundown of OP's setup, which they liken to a cohesively operative organism.

1) Macbook Pro + Focusrite Saffire Pro 40: "The Brain" runs production software Ableton Live with a preset sequence for keyboards, synthesizers, samples, vocals, and guitar. It rarely fails save for extreme heat or cold. "We literally had to warm it by the fire one night at Mohawk when it was 27 degrees outside," reveals Yvonne.

2) Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol F1: "The Consciousness," a mixer triggering all audiovisual effects and instructing the Brain.


3) Moog Etherwave Pro theremin: Yvonne's prized possession is one of 80 in existence. "There's a buttery smoothness on this I haven't heard from other theremins," she muses.

4) KORG microKONTROL MC-1 MIDI Studio Controller keyboard: "You can never know what's true or not, but we were told that it belonged to one of David Bowie's keyboard players when we bought it on eBay two or three years ago," recalls Yvonne.

5) Roland SPD-S Sampling Pad: Also used as a MIDI controller, it once belonged to the Scissor Sisters.

6) HD projector: Advanced video mapping casts visuals perfectly onto the handmade half-moon screens.

7) Amplifier mosaics: Handmade by Yvonne using tiny mirrors.

8) Robot head lamp: An IKEA clip lamp modified with an Yvonne-made robot head for diffusion now doubles as the mascot for the band's Robot High School Records.

Octopus Project next performs Feb. 24 at the North Door alongside Treasure Mammal, Lightworks, and Ouiness for the release of Flaming Lips tribute book Looking Into Space It Surrounds You.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Octopus Project
Texas Platters
The Octopus Project
Fever Forms (Record Review)

Chase Hoffberger, July 19, 2013

Off the Record
Off the Record
Music News

Austin Powell, Dec. 10, 2010

More by David Brendan Hall
Snapshot: MLK Day March
Snapshot: MLK Day March
Austinites reflect on the continued inspiration of Dr. King's teachings

Jan. 19, 2018

Snapshot: Free Week
Snapshot: Free Week
Photographer David Brendan Hall goes deep into the Red River Cultural District to experience Free Week through the eyes of the artists

Jan. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Octopus Project, Yvonne Lambert, Josh Lambert, Toto Miranda, David Bowie, Scissor Sisters, Flaming Lips

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  