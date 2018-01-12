Music

Jai Malano, Tomar & the FCs, Honey Made

Stubb’s, Jan. 7

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Jan. 12, 2018


Tomar & the FCs (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Stubb's closed out Free Week smoking more than brisket.

Ambushing the small inside stage as a 10-piece, the outfit formerly known Mama K & the Shades blew through psychedelic funk jams. The recent departure of frontwoman Kelsey Garcia left the freshly monikered Honey Made anchored by duo Chris and Willie Barnes, smooth-voiced drummer and frenetic frontman, respectively. Ms. Mack added raw soul power to the batch of new tunes as horns and dual percussion torqued through breakdowns into Latin and Caribbean rhythms.

The explosive start left Best Blues/Soul/Funk Austin Music Awards nominee Tomar & the FCs with a tough act to follow. The quintet laid out tight Southern soul, leaning heavily on Tomar Williams' charisma. The singer worked up a sweat across the full stage, shouting through opening blast "Shine Your Light" and the anthemic "Rise Above." Closing rockabilly romp "Heart Attack" unleashed the band at its best.

Though the crowd thinned considerably for powerhouse vocalist Jai Malano, the singer laid into a deep, gritty groove to close the night. As impressive as Malano's voice, guitarist Travis Deardorff lit his own blues sparks on cuts like "Hound Dog."

READ MORE
More Jai Malano
Meet the Women of Austin R&B
Meet the Women of Austin R&B
Spotlighting five formidable soul vocalists

Kahron Spearman, Sept. 22, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Ray Prim
To Whom It May Concern (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Dec. 22, 2017

Texas Platters
Bill Carter
Bill Carter (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 22, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
Quit Your Day Job: Sam Baker
Quit Your Day Job: Sam Baker
Song whisperer once picked cotton

Jan. 5, 2018

Top 10 National Albums of 2017
Top 10 National Albums of 2017
National themed lists

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jai Malano, Tomar & the FCs, Honey Made

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP