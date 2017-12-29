2017 Music Critics Poll
Best roadshow, best new local acts, R.I.P.s, etc.
By Greg Beets, Isabella Castro-Cota, Kevin Curtin, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Dan Gentile, Raoul Hernandez, Alejandra Ramirez, Rachel Rascoe, Kahron Spearman, Tim Stegall, Michael Toland, Jay Trachtenberg, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 29, 2017
Best Roadshow
Greg Beets: Pere Ubu, Beerland
Isabella Castro-Cota: Lady Gaga, Erwin Center
Kevin Curtin: Billy Strings, Old Settler's Music Festival
Thomas Fawcett: The Roots & Friends, 800 Congress (SXSW)
Doug Freeman: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dan Gentile: Casper Tielrooij, Orpheu the Wizard, Kingdom (SXSW)
Raoul Hernandez: King Crimson, Bass Concert Hall
Alejandra Ramirez: Jamila Woods, Barracuda (SXSW)
Rachel Rascoe: Big Thief, Mohawk
Kahron Spearman: Herbie Hancock, ACL Live at the Moody Theater (ACL taping)
Tim Stegall: Bash & Pop, Hotel Vegas (SXSW)
Michael Toland: Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison, McCullough Theater
Jay Trachtenberg: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mohawk
Libby Webster: Lizzo, Stubb's (SXSW)
Best Local Show
Beets: Jibber & Twitch, Kick Butt Coffee
Castro-Cota: Emme, Cheer Up Charlies
Curtin: Molly Burch, Mohawk (Feb.)
Fawcett: Hard Proof, Los Coast, Antone's (Jan.)
Freeman: Sweet Spirit, Barracuda (April)
Gentile: Holodeck Records Kwaidan re-scoring feat. Troller, Missions, Michael C. Sharp, Hideout (SXSW)
Hernandez: Terry Allen, Paramount Theatre
Ramirez: Spoon, The Main (SXSW)
Rascoe: Hovvdy, Hotel Vegas (April)
Spearman: Kalu & the Electric Joint, Waterloo Records
Stegall: Jesus Christ Superfly, Bull McCabe's (July)
Toland: Young Mothers, Hotel Vegas (Aug.)
Trachtenberg: Joe Ely's 70th birthday, Paramount Theatre
Webster: A Giant Dog, Beerland (Feb.)
Local Act You Saw the Most
Beets: Hickoids
Castro-Cota: Emme
Curtin: Rotten Mangos
Fawcett: Brownout
Freeman: Croy & the Boys
Gentile: Bill Converse
Hernandez: Molly Burch
Ramirez: Capyac
Rascoe: Loafer
Spearman: D-Madness
Stegall: Sorted Scoundrels
Toland: Young Mothers
Trachtenberg: Denny Freeman
Webster: David Israel
Local Venue You Visited the Most
Beets: Hole in the Wall
Castro-Cota: Mohawk
Curtin: Lost Well
Fawcett: Antone's
Freeman: Hard Luck Lounge
Gentile: Sahara Lounge
Hernandez: Come & Take It Live
Ramirez: Empire Control Room
Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies
Spearman: Emo's
Stegall: Bull McCabe's
Toland: Come & Take It Live
Trachtenberg: C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Webster: Beerland
Best New Local Act
Beets: Queue Queue
Castro-Cota: Claire Puckett
Curtin: PR Newman
Fawcett: Huggy & the Feel Goodz
Freeman: Chris Fullerton
Gentile: Dallas Acid
Hernandez: Molly Burch
Ramirez: Kalu & the Electric Joint
Rascoe: Daphne
Toland: Tommy Howard
Webster: Vertical Vice
Best Local Residency
Beets: ST 37, Carousel Lounge
Castro-Cota: Tameca Jones, Continental Club Gallery
Curtin: Tuesdays with Tater (Tate Mayeux), Hard Luck Lounge
Fawcett: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge
Freeman: James McMurtry, Continental Club
Gentile: Ryan Sambol Acoustic Jukebox, Hard Luck Lounge
Hernandez: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery
Rascoe: Big Bill, Electric Church
Spearman: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge
Stegall: Spoon, The Main (SXSW)
Toland: Jazz Outside, Kenny Dorham's Backyard
Trachtenberg: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery
Webster: Big Bill, Electric Church
R.I.P.
John Abercrombie, Muhal Richard Abrams, Martin Eric Ain, Geri Allen, Gregg Allman, David Axelrod, Walter Becker, Chester Bennington, Chuck Berry, Arthur Blythe, Charles Bradley, Lonnie Brooks, Glen Campbell, Wayne Cochran, Fred Cole, Chris Cornell, Larry Coryell, James Cotton, Izzy Cox, Holger Czukay, Warrel Dane, Pat DiNizio, Fats Domino, Gordon Downie, Laurie Freelove, J. Geils, Grant Hart, Jon Hendricks, Nat Hentoff, Al Jarreau, Evan Johns, Albert Johnson, Tommy Keene, Jimmy LaFave, Jaki Liebezeit, Timothy McNealy, Vincent Nguini, Sunny Murray, Lil Peep, Margaret Moser, William Onyeabor, Anthony Ortiz Jr., Horace Parlan, Tom Petty, George Reiff, Ben Riley, Joni Sledge, Barry "Frosty" Smith, Strange Brew, Clyde Stubblefield, Greg Trooper, Butch Trucks, John Whetton, Don Williams, George Young, Malcolm Young, Jessi Zazu