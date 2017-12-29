2017 Music Critics Poll

Best Roadshow

Greg Beets: Pere Ubu, Beerland

Isabella Castro-Cota: Lady Gaga, Erwin Center

Kevin Curtin: Billy Strings, Old Settler's Music Festival

Thomas Fawcett: The Roots & Friends, 800 Congress (SXSW)

Doug Freeman: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dan Gentile: Casper Tielrooij, Orpheu the Wizard, Kingdom (SXSW)

Raoul Hernandez: King Crimson, Bass Concert Hall

Alejandra Ramirez: Jamila Woods, Barracuda (SXSW)

Rachel Rascoe: Big Thief, Mohawk

Kahron Spearman: Herbie Hancock, ACL Live at the Moody Theater (ACL taping)

Tim Stegall: Bash & Pop, Hotel Vegas (SXSW)

Michael Toland: Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison, McCullough Theater

Jay Trachtenberg: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mohawk

Libby Webster: Lizzo, Stubb's (SXSW)

Best Local Show

Beets: Jibber & Twitch, Kick Butt Coffee

Castro-Cota: Emme, Cheer Up Charlies

Curtin: Molly Burch, Mohawk (Feb.)

Fawcett: Hard Proof, Los Coast, Antone's (Jan.)

Freeman: Sweet Spirit, Barracuda (April)

Gentile: Holodeck Records Kwaidan re-scoring feat. Troller, Missions, Michael C. Sharp, Hideout (SXSW)

Hernandez: Terry Allen, Paramount Theatre

Ramirez: Spoon, The Main (SXSW)

Rascoe: Hovvdy, Hotel Vegas (April)

Spearman: Kalu & the Electric Joint, Waterloo Records

Stegall: Jesus Christ Superfly, Bull McCabe's (July)

Toland: Young Mothers, Hotel Vegas (Aug.)

Trachtenberg: Joe Ely's 70th birthday, Paramount Theatre

Webster: A Giant Dog, Beerland (Feb.)

Local Act You Saw the Most

Beets: Hickoids

Castro-Cota: Emme

Curtin: Rotten Mangos

Fawcett: Brownout

Freeman: Croy & the Boys

Gentile: Bill Converse

Hernandez: Molly Burch

Ramirez: Capyac

Rascoe: Loafer

Spearman: D-Madness

Stegall: Sorted Scoundrels

Toland: Young Mothers

Trachtenberg: Denny Freeman

Webster: David Israel

Local Venue You Visited the Most

Beets: Hole in the Wall

Castro-Cota: Mohawk

Curtin: Lost Well

Fawcett: Antone's

Freeman: Hard Luck Lounge

Gentile: Sahara Lounge

Hernandez: Come & Take It Live

Ramirez: Empire Control Room

Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies

Spearman: Emo's

Stegall: Bull McCabe's

Toland: Come & Take It Live

Trachtenberg: C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Webster: Beerland

Best New Local Act

Beets: Queue Queue

Castro-Cota: Claire Puckett

Curtin: PR Newman

Fawcett: Huggy & the Feel Goodz

Freeman: Chris Fullerton

Gentile: Dallas Acid

Hernandez: Molly Burch

Ramirez: Kalu & the Electric Joint

Rascoe: Daphne

Toland: Tommy Howard

Webster: Vertical Vice

Best Local Residency

Beets: ST 37, Carousel Lounge

Castro-Cota: Tameca Jones, Continental Club Gallery

Curtin: Tuesdays with Tater (Tate Mayeux), Hard Luck Lounge

Fawcett: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge

Freeman: James McMurtry, Continental Club

Gentile: Ryan Sambol Acoustic Jukebox, Hard Luck Lounge

Hernandez: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery

Rascoe: Big Bill, Electric Church

Spearman: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge

Stegall: Spoon, The Main (SXSW)

Toland: Jazz Outside, Kenny Dorham's Backyard

Trachtenberg: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery

Webster: Big Bill, Electric Church

R.I.P.

John Abercrombie, Muhal Richard Abrams, Martin Eric Ain, Geri Allen, Gregg Allman, David Axelrod, Walter Becker, Chester Bennington, Chuck Berry, Arthur Blythe, Charles Bradley, Lonnie Brooks, Glen Campbell, Wayne Cochran, Fred Cole, Chris Cornell, Larry Coryell, James Cotton, Izzy Cox, Holger Czukay, Warrel Dane, Pat DiNizio, Fats Domino, Gordon Downie, Laurie Freelove, J. Geils, Grant Hart, Jon Hendricks, Nat Hentoff, Al Jarreau, Evan Johns, Albert Johnson, Tommy Keene, Jimmy LaFave, Jaki Liebezeit, Timothy McNealy, Vincent Nguini, Sunny Murray, Lil Peep, Margaret Moser, William Onyeabor, Anthony Ortiz Jr., Horace Parlan, Tom Petty, George Reiff, Ben Riley, Joni Sledge, Barry "Frosty" Smith, Strange Brew, Clyde Stubblefield, Greg Trooper, Butch Trucks, John Whetton, Don Williams, George Young, Malcolm Young, Jessi Zazu