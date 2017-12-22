Music

Wild Bill Ogden

Fighting for the Title

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 22, 2017

Texas Platters

Stepping out from his raucous garage roots quintet the Lost Knobs, Wild Bill taps his inner Frank Zappa for solo debut Fighting for the Title. Nominally a concept album of a boxer's beatdown and return, the gorgeous marbled vinyl plays better if you don't think about it too much. Side A opens impressive with a Lou Reed drone on "Pink Titanic Blues" and scuzzy bass and Brit-psych broil atop "Say It All," before things begin spiraling with the heavy rev of "Beaten Man." The backside then boxes around rhythms, from the grooving punch of "Gettin' N Shape" and funked rap of "I'm the Wolfman" to the sampled-up sway of the title track and closing 8-bit instrumental "A New Challenge Awaits." Captivatingly bizarre, but difficult to declare a winner in Bill's schizophrenic bout.

**.5

