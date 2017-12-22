Wild Bill Ogden

Stepping out from his raucous garage roots quintet the Lost Knobs, Wild Bill taps his inner Frank Zappa for solo debut Fighting for the Title. Nominally a concept album of a boxer's beatdown and return, the gorgeous marbled vinyl plays better if you don't think about it too much. Side A opens impressive with a Lou Reed drone on "Pink Titanic Blues" and scuzzy bass and Brit-psych broil atop "Say It All," before things begin spiraling with the heavy rev of "Beaten Man." The backside then boxes around rhythms, from the grooving punch of "Gettin' N Shape" and funked rap of "I'm the Wolfman" to the sampled-up sway of the title track and closing 8-bit instrumental "A New Challenge Awaits." Captivatingly bizarre, but difficult to declare a winner in Bill's schizophrenic bout.