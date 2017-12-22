the Schisms

This impeccable mod-rock trio oozes gothic-cloaked high drama cut with fuzz-bang firepower and a strategic twist of pop smarts. Bandleader Carson Barker draws carefully from each element, instilling Schisms' first full-length with a cinematic worldview that avoids the trap of pastiche. High desert meets old country on "Bibles and Torahs" as Barker bellows jet-black invective in the direction of divide-and-conquer religion. The epic herky-jerk of "Private Eye" beckons Interpol's Gotham at the millennial cusp. Fueled by a swirling, horror movie organ patch, "Rapture Rupture" whips about like a carnival ride, and deliciously tense highway song "No One Has to Know" employs a Cars-style synth riff as designated earworm. Its animated video drives home the degree to which this Moon is full.