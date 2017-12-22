Ray Prim's latest, the soulful and grounded To Whom It May Concern, is a well-produced and efficient work of an exceptionally self-aware man, conscious of his strengths and how to properly utilize them. "My young days are gone, let's call it like it is," he admits on country-fried "Find a Suit." However, it's not a statement of being lesser, but of lessons learned and hopefulness in love. The funky "I Promise" proves another prime example, blending his emotive R&B vocal with prominent horns and strings. Prim's maturity shines through his generosity in providing sweet-singing vocalist Mexican Chocolate (Mike Robledo) great latitude, not only on the vibrant backroad burner "Stormy Haze," but throughout the album.