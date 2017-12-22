Music

Ray Prim

To Whom It May Concern

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Dec. 22, 2017

Texas Platters

Ray Prim's latest, the soulful and grounded To Whom It May Concern, is a well-produced and efficient work of an exceptionally self-aware man, conscious of his strengths and how to properly utilize them. "My young days are gone, let's call it like it is," he admits on country-fried "Find a Suit." However, it's not a statement of being lesser, but of lessons learned and hopefulness in love. The funky "I Promise" proves another prime example, blending his emotive R&B vocal with prominent horns and strings. Prim's maturity shines through his generosity in providing sweet-singing vocalist Mexican Chocolate (Mike Robledo) great latitude, not only on the vibrant backroad burner "Stormy Haze," but throughout the album.

***.5

