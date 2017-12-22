Unfolding eight tracks, the high-energy self-titled debut from local trio Queue Queue deftly flits between a grungy crunch, Velvet Underground guitar lines, and spacey shoegaze. The ambient, amorphous "Look Out" skews hypnotic and mostly instrumental with a hushed refrain of "look out," then a sleepy description of the view of Dallas from above. Anchoring the eponymous debut, "Mission" pummels forward through outer space with a feverish momentum and distorted guitars. Drummer Mary Streepy's belting voice proves reminiscent of the warbling, powerful intensity of Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker. Both "Man Boy" and the off-kilter "Stan Lee" swagger in with a no-nonsense punk attitude, while halfway through, "Monster" suddenly explodes into a haze of warped, atmospheric fuzz. Queue Queue bottles unpredictable range.