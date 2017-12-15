Music

Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff

by Michael Nesmith

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Dec. 15, 2017

Rock & Roll Books

Rock & Roll Books

Texas native Nesmith didn't get cast as the philosophical Monkee for nothing. Surreal humor of cartoonist Paul Crum as titular inspiration, Nez winds through his life segueing from an enlivening friendship with author Douglas Adams to growing up the only child of a single mom who invented Liquid Paper in hyper-conservative Dallas. The most salient Monkees passages include co-conspiring on the movie Head with Jack Nicholson and the 1968 Nashville sessions that presaged country rock's ascendancy. Otherwise, the author doesn't dwell on his pre-fab four and doesn't need to. His spiritual journey away from and back to Christian Science, and his earnest if not entirely successful attempt to use his fortune to promote thought leadership are more interesting stories. Not to mention laying the groundwork for MTV, producing Repo Man, and winning a $47 million judgment against PBS for fraud. Deeply thought out, Infinite Tuesday adds yet another notch to Michael Nesmith's Renaissance-like credentials.

Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff

by Michael Nesmith
Crown Archetype, 306 pp., $28
READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Kalu & the Electric Joint Record Review
Kalu & the Electric Joint Record Review
Time Undone (Record Review)

Thomas Fawcett, Dec. 15, 2017

Playback: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Live reviews of Big Bill, Protextor, Black Fret Ball, and Margaret Moser’s memorial concert

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 15, 2017

More by Greg Beets
Sunday ACL Fest Interview: Tank & the Bangas
Sunday ACL Fest Interview: Tank & the Bangas
Poetry fuels the lyrics of New Orleans band

Oct. 6, 2017

Texas Platters
Jean Caffeine
Sadie Saturday Nite (Record Review)

Sept. 1, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP