Radney Foster's album/book hybrid is perfectly summed up by one of his down-home characters: "Half of writing songs is making up shit, the other half is telling the truth." The country stalwart's debut collection of short fiction explores the human condition of individuality throughout the Lone Star State, obviously drawing on the native Texan's experiences growing up in Del Rio. Whether it's the man trying to reconnect with his long-lost grandfather in the mountains of Big Bend ("For You to See the Stars") or a teenager grieving the loss of his best friend while falling in love with another best friend ("Sycamore Creek"), the author writes each character with a familiar love and understanding. It's a quick, touching read that confirms Foster's master storytelling.

For You to See the Stars