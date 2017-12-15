Helpful having Kinky Friedman so heavily interviewed for Mary Lou Sullivan's delightful and diligent biography? The iconoclastic songwriter, satirist, politico, and most of all, Texan, provides memorable quips throughout, but leaves the filling in of his 73 years to Sullivan. The author meets the challenge impressively, detailing the arc from Friedman's Sixties activism in Austin to his gubernatorial run in 2006. Sullivan chronicles the branding of the Kinkster with vivid detail, while giving his music the serious consideration it deserves. The author's greatest achievement remains peeling back the provocateur's veneer and revealing the exceptionally smart, intimately caring, and deeply committed man behind the often outrageous performer without sparing critique.

Everything's Bigger in Texas: The Life & Times of Kinky Friedman