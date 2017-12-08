Music

Bob Dylan

Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Columbia)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 8, 2017

Heart-Shaped Box Sets

Heart-Shaped Box Sets

If Bob Dylan's salvation period, 1979's Slow Train Coming through 1981's Shot of Love, is considered less controversial than the watershed of his going electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, it's only because his trio of albums at the turn of the Eighties were so widely dismissed. The latest 8-CD/DVD offering from Columbia's Bootleg Series thus becomes reclamation and redemption for Dylan's most misunderstood turn – his conversion to Christianity.

The first two discs of live sampling deliver Dylan on fire, his fervency lifted by gospelized backup singers. "Gotta Serve Somebody," "Gonna Change My Way of Thinking," and especially "Are You Ready?" roil with funky energy, while the unreleased "Ain't Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody" bites as well as any classic Dylan and "When He Returns" pleads with just Spooner Oldham's piano accompanying his emotive croon. The following discs of unreleased material from soundchecks and rehearsals are more compelling than period album tracks, though dark studio outtake "Trouble in Mind" sears with Mark Knopfler's guitar, and "Caribbean Wind" wafts pedal steel and alternate lyrics.

The versions of "Slow Train Coming" that set up each of the first four discs emphasize not only the arrangement evolution – an almost jazzy 1978 soundcheck, scorching blues opening the '79 tour, and the chugging drive of 1981 shows – but reveal Dylan in constant search. By the time he works back to older material, which the closing four discs capture with shows in Toronto 1980 and London 1981, his catalog is recontextualized. The era may have confounded fans, but Trouble No More harvests some of Dylan's most remarkable performances.

****.5

READ MORE
More Bob Dylan
Gift Guide 2015: The Boxing Lesson
Bob Dylan
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 18, 2015

Playback: Bob Dylan Goes Electric – Again!
Playback: Bob Dylan Goes Electric – Again!
Fifty years ago, Dylan and the Band went electric at Austin's Municipal Auditorium

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 25, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Jon Dee Graham
Escape From Monster Island (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Nov. 24, 2017

Texas Platters
Palo Duro
Ryou Cannon (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Oct. 27, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
Texas Platters
Broadcasts Vol. 25
Broadcasts Vol. 25 (Record Review)

Dec. 1, 2017

Texas Platters
Whitney Rose
Rule 62 (Record Review)

Dec. 1, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bob Dylan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Irish Tune Session
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Conjunto Los Pinkys
at Continental Club
Willie Pipkin
at Continental Club
Jon Dee Graham & the LoJinx Orchestra at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP