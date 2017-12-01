January's South Texas Suite EP showcased obvious potential when Whitney Rose relocated from Canada to Austin. Her songwriting seared Margo Price promise and Raul Malo helming production for third LP Rule 62 set high expectations. Rose rolls a unique blend of honky-tonk and Sixties soul, yet her vocals throughout underwhelm against the backdrop of seasoned Nashville veterans. Steel-weeping opener "I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out)" and the hard beat of "Arizona" both long for Rose to unleash, while the Memphis-grooved "Can't Stop Shaking" never rises to the arrangement's energy. The understated lethargy of "You Never Cross My Mind" matches its weary sadness, but closer "Time to Cry" demonstrates the power Whitney Rose possesses when she truly lets go.