Music

Jimmie Vaughan Trio featuring Mike Flanigin

Live at C-Boy's (Proper Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Nov. 24, 2017

Texas Platters

Live billed as the Mike Flanigin Trio featuring Jimmie Vaughan, the locals' recorded debut flips the original Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist to star billing over the local organist-to-the-stars (Billy Gibbons, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Miller). What's in the grooves, however, documents an instrumental three-way tie to the finish line preserving the final evidence of late drummer Barry "Frosty" Smith's percussive genius. This smoky, late-night organ date successfully conjures genre masters Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff, and like those scratchy thrift store finds, this trio reinterprets familiar tunes instrumentally while seeking new dynamic turf. The Dovells' "You Can't Sit Down" evokes Vaughan's T-birds heyday, Bruce Channel's "Hey! Baby" is refit as a rhumba rocker, and the Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love" lessens its Merseybeat for more shuffle. No one overplays, bowing instead to atmosphere, sweat, and funk.

***.5

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Crack Pipes
Beauty School (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Oct. 20, 2017

Texas Platters
Milligan Vaughan Project
Milligan Vaughan Project (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Sept. 1, 2017

More by Tim Stegall
Texas Platters
Leroi Brothers
Check This Action (Record Review)

Oct. 27, 2017

Texas Platters
ST 37
Fuck You, You Rule: ST 37's Greatest "Hits" (Record Review)

Oct. 20, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jimmie Vaughan Trio featuring Mike Flanigin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Warren Hood
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Elsa Cross
at The Blackheart
Matt Hubbard
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Trube, Farrell & Snizz
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Spazmatics
at Cedar Street
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP