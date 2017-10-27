Music

Protextor & Brother Bear

American Neon

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017

Texas Platters

Seven years after meeting at a toy shop, multi-instrumentalist Matt Puckett (Mother Falcon) and rapper/singer Adam Protextor have created a playful, Eighties pop-influenced squall of an album in American Neon. Not shunting serious messaging, the locals conjure a unique work where songs subtly grow just as you believe you've gotten the gist. Standout "These Drugs" begins as a garage/rap jam with two strong Protextor verses, then breaks down and Puckett almost coos, "When you call, I don't hear." However, the words blur where perhaps one phrase was meant to take precedence before the other, flipping its meaning. Chicago rapper Cupcakke delivers her signature sex-positive flows on "Undertow," intoning, "The room smells like sex, I might make it a fragrance." Closer "CTYL (Can't Touch Yr Love)" fully courses into effervescent pop, accompanied by a weighty hook and melody.

***

