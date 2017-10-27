Music

Leroi Brothers

Check This Action (Jungle Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017

Texas Platters

When the debut LP from Austin institution the LeRoi Brothers tumbled forth in 1983, it proved both a revelation and an inspiration for what was to come. Even so, none of the roots rock acts that followed in their wake had the young, loud, and snotty attitude or garage punk overdrive. Blame it in large part on the slamming drum expertise of Mike Buck, fresh from a stint with the nascent Fabulous Thunderbirds, who also viciously jacked up and punked out R&B and blues. Tracks like "Steady With Betty" fold in a goodly helping of native rockabilly, and their take on Ronnie Self's "Ain't I'm a Dog" gene splices in some Golden Triangle swamp-pop. The title track resembles roadhouse Ramones, with Telecasters barking as much as Steve Doerr's vocals. Good to see this wax back, with debut EP Moon Twist added and Guy Juke's angular-kitsch/retro-wave graphics restored. Check This Action is a true, still-fresh Eighties Austin treasure.

****

