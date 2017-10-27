Sparse online offerings of both the recorded and social varieties, locals Glue remain an underground institution renowned for hectic, high-energy live performances. The strategy is working, having propelled the fourpiece on a Central American tour last year and a European jaunt this summer following the release of S/T MLP. The fuzzy, manic capture proves that just because they've made a big-boy LP doesn't mean they've cleaned up. Including members of other hardcore troupes Institute and Impalers, the group progresses from light-speed stabbing to a more flowing punk position throughout the eight tracks. Twisty eight-second intermissions “Farm Icon A” and “Farm Icon B” split the tension, agricultural mentions continued on shreddy glam gem "Pig Fucker." Warped, psych-sprinkled guitar play layers on Harris Munger Greenwood's disgruntled phrases to build a kicky sound classic enough for Boston, yet weirdo enough for Austin.