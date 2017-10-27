Music

Glue

S / T MLP (La Vida Es Un Mus)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017

Texas Platters

Sparse online offerings of both the recorded and social varieties, locals Glue remain an underground institution renowned for hectic, high-energy live performances. The strategy is working, having propelled the fourpiece on a Central American tour last year and a European jaunt this summer following the release of S/T MLP. The fuzzy, manic capture proves that just because they've made a big-boy LP doesn't mean they've cleaned up. Including members of other hardcore troupes Institute and Impalers, the group progresses from light-speed stabbing to a more flowing punk position throughout the eight tracks. Twisty eight-second intermissions “Farm Icon A” and “Farm Icon B” split the tension, agricultural mentions continued on shreddy glam gem "Pig Fucker." Warped, psych-sprinkled guitar play layers on Harris Munger Greenwood's disgruntled phrases to build a kicky sound classic enough for Boston, yet weirdo enough for Austin.

***.5

