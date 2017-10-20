On the heels of Why El Paso Sky, his sonically dense and turbulent EP from earlier this year, plus an adventurous double dip of digital/cassette releases with fellow ambient electronic amalgamists Sangam and Holly respectively, Austin's VVV (Shawhin Izaddoost) dips back to his roots with intoxicating efficiency. Billed as the proper follow-up to Across the Sea from 2011, Shadow World finds Izaddoost awash in a bass-heavy future replete with some two-step garage generated through found sounds and instruments from his Persian heritage. Dance-floor-ready "Give It Time" and the punchy tech within "Local Anaesthetic" emanate directly from acclaimed (and secretive) British producer Burial's atmospheric aural branching. "Circuit," however, glimpses Izaddoost's emotional depths through a gauzy sample of low-frequency Iranian strings, as if traversing through his consciousness. The dreamy synths and propulsive subs on "Fifth Ring" reign euphoric. Shadow World is a cutting and evocative near-classic.