Shadow World (Holodeck)

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

Texas Platters

On the heels of Why El Paso Sky, his sonically dense and turbulent EP from earlier this year, plus an adventurous double dip of digital/cassette releases with fellow ambient electronic amalgamists Sangam and Holly respectively, Austin's VVV (Shawhin Izaddoost) dips back to his roots with intoxicating efficiency. Billed as the proper follow-up to Across the Sea from 2011, Shadow World finds Izaddoost awash in a bass-heavy future replete with some two-step garage generated through found sounds and instruments from his Persian heritage. Dance-floor-ready "Give It Time" and the punchy tech within "Local Anaesthetic" emanate directly from acclaimed (and secretive) British producer Burial's atmospheric aural branching. "Circuit," however, glimpses Izaddoost's emotional depths through a gauzy sample of low-frequency Iranian strings, as if traversing through his consciousness. The dreamy synths and propulsive subs on "Fifth Ring" reign euphoric. Shadow World is a cutting and evocative near-classic.

****.5

