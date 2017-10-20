Music

The Crack Pipes

Beauty School (Sonic Surgery)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

Texas Platters

When a band known for garage rock makes its Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, the results usually don't live up to either its ambitions or its prior achievements. That's not the case for the Crack Pipes' Beauty School. Originally released in 2005, the third LP from the Austin quartet revels in its music nerd membership raiding their substantial record collections for inspiration beyond Sixties garage psych sampler Nuggets or blues-punk archivists Fat Possum Records. Not satisfied to simply regurgitate the signature hard-rocking sound of the latter institution, the Crack Pipes instead showcase a wide but logical diversity, expanding on its foundation with successful excursions into soul, country, and psychedelia. Given the variety of approaches documented here, the band bolsters a sonic palette beyond its guitar/bass/drums/harmonica core. Horns, guest vocals, prominent keyboards, and even, on the instrumental reprise of the title track, strings and autoharp all throw in. Despite setting off in so many directions, the album doesn't feel like a various artists compilation. The avant-garde electronics of "East Side Injections" contrast with the James Brown funk of "Make Out Party," yet both tracks feel cut from the same Cracked cloth. The album's heart resides in "Q&A," a flowering mini-epic that begins with soulful spoken social commentary before erupting into a frenzied blaze of rock & roll. Revived as a double LP set with improved artwork and a careful remaster that makes the music really sing on vinyl, this definitive edition of Beauty School is the Crack Pipes' masterpiece.

****

  • More Texas Platters

  • Balmorhea

    Clear Language

    Lomelda

    Thx

    ST 37

    Fuck You, You Rule: ST 37's Greatest "Hits"

    VVV

    Shadow World
READ MORE
More Crack Pipes
Reservoir Dogs
Reservoir Dogs
Churchwood's Beefheart blues

Margaret Moser, Aug. 23, 2013

Divya Srinivasan Is Living<br>the Dream of Art
Divya Srinivasan Is Living
the Dream of Art
The multimedia creator's work wakes a world's imagination

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 18, 2013

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Milligan Vaughan Project
Milligan Vaughan Project (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Sept. 1, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Tell the Devil I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Aug. 18, 2017

More by Michael Toland
King Crimson Kills
King Crimson Kills
Approaching a half-century of progress

Oct. 20, 2017

ACL Review: Songhoy Blues
Songhoy Blues
Defiant Malians inspire dance party

Oct. 16, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crack Pipes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Chelsea Barbo
at Bungalow
Rich Demarco
at Chez Zee
Two Hoots & a Holler
at Continental Club
Church On Monday with Jason Marsalis at Continental Club Gallery
Jon Blondell Trio
at Elephant Room
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP