Music

ST 37

Fuck You, You Rule: ST 37's Greatest "Hits" (Blue Circle)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

Texas Platters

Surviving since at least 1991 means your band's overdue retrospective treatment. And if Fuck You, You Rule proves anything, it's that ST 37 held Austin's psychedelia flag in place through a Nineties underground awash in punk and garage sounds, waiting for the Black Angels to pick it up and run with it the next decade. Butthole Surfers aside, no one truly kept alive the woozy dirges ("Discorporate") and pure mind-fuckery ("Confusion Mind") of primo Sandoz rock, drenched in Joel Crutcher's corrosive fuzz as bassist Scott Telles' vocals slithered behind the thick sheets of reverb that have become trademark to modern acid rock. Occasional outbursts such as "Stack Collision With Heap" even reveal their punk roots, but ST 37 are psychedelic black belts.

***.5

