Music

Lomelda

Thx (Double Double Whammy)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

Texas Platters

Open roads aren't exactly untrodden material to singer-songwriters, but for Hannah Read, interstate travel and headlight revelations remain her origins. Raised and based in the little town of Silsbee, just north of Beaumont, she began cultivating work under the moniker Lomelda during high school. On her first release for sensitive Brooklyn indie Double Double Whammy, Read's personal poetry is presented in a refreshingly scaled scope, letting space and softness work where few modern artists do. Transitive topics of phone calls and disrupted connections fall in line with the singer's ruminations on distance, both measurable and emotional. Sweeping standout "Out There" recalls her older brother's untrue but mythical tale of meeting Elliott Smith, ending with a question for the canonized songwriter. Churning rides ("Bam Sha Klam," "Nvr") propel the 10-song collection's expansiveness, for which Read's rounded, delicately dulled tone is the perfect vehicle.

***.5

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Chris Fullerton
Epilepsy Blues (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 1, 2017

Texas Platters
Jean Caffeine
Sadie Saturday Nite (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Sept. 1, 2017

More by Rachel Rascoe
ACL Review: Middle Kids
Middle Kids
Rookie Aussies debut alt-rock potential

Oct. 16, 2017

ACL Review: Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Swedish sensation bares all

Oct. 15, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lomelda

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Chelsea Barbo
at Bungalow
Rich Demarco
at Chez Zee
Two Hoots & a Holler
at Continental Club
Church On Monday with Jason Marsalis at Continental Club Gallery
Jon Blondell Trio
at Elephant Room
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP