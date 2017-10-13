Sunday ACL Fest Picks

Pell

11:45am, Barton Springs stage

New Orleans rapper flips rhymes on airy, expansive beats and space-trip synths as he carves through the clouds in either his sing-song cadence or Chance the Rapper nasal flow. While cheesy cliches dot his lyricism, the Crescent City MC shines on spitfire hustle "Dollar Store," vulnerable "Runaway," and R&B/rap switch-up "Wait on Me." – Alejandra Ramirez

Day Wave

1:15pm, Barton Springs stage

Jackson Phillips' grandiosity begins plainly. Under the moniker Day Wave, the Oakland artist makes lo-fi dream-pop whose 2017 debut The Days We Had scales to a middle ground on soothing "oohs" and "aahs" streamlined over synth waves. The bass-induced verses in "Something Here" sets the tone for an album that's ordinarily simple and evocatively sweet. – Isabella Castro-Cota

Broods

3:15pm, Miller Lite stage

New Zealand siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott congregate as Broods for moody, feathery electro-pop that soothes. Conscious, released last year, shares the same electric flourishes and sulky melodies as debut Evergreen, but leans toward a heavier, poppier sound. "Heartlines," an ardent love tale with urgent, catchy beats – co-written by Lorde – rounds out with softer, more delicate airs. – Isabella Castro-Cota