Sunday ACL Fest Interview: Deap Vally

12:30pm, American Express stage

By Libby Webster, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017


Los Angeles duo Deap Vally isn’t interested in a linear version of success. Their 2013 debut Sistrionix came out via major label Island Records, then the ladies departed in search of full creative control. 2016 yielded Femejism, where vocalist/drummer Julie Edwards and vocalist/guitarist Lindsey Troy made the record they wanted to make: fierce, steamrolling rock & roll, fuzzy and rollicking.

That forced the band to discuss feminism, which the press took as an invitation into a tired line of questioning about sexism.

“I wish the songs could just speak for themselves. I’m pretty candid in the music,” says Troy. “At the same time, we have a lot to talk about, but how many times can you talk about the same thing over and over again? Damn, I’m glad I’m not a politician.”

In July, the Femejism (Unplugged) EP dropped, offering four sulking, sultry, and stripped-down versions of the duo’s raucous LP. Troy and Edwards had been asked to do acoustic sessions many times, but it seemed unappealing until they reworked the material this year.

“We had a great time creating these really atmospheric versions,” she enthuses. “It was also our homage to the Nineties with the ‘unplugged.’ I grew up listening to that Nirvana unplugged record.”

Troy’s not opposed to channeling a more acoustic idea going forward, citing both her and Edwards’ flexibility in approaching the band’s music, and her favorite band, the Beatles.

“Those records have so much diversity within them. There’s really a full spectrum in there. They’re so experimental and rich in diversity. I think that, as a rock band, you can really create this sonic journey.”

