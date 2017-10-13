Music

Saturday ACL Fest Picks

One Aussie and five Austinites we like on Saturday

By Lauren Modery and Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017

Tash Sultana

3pm, Barton Springs stage

Tash Sultana's days of busking on the streets of Melbourne are long behind her after hitting it big on YouTube. Don't let the internet fame fool you, either, because this Aussie plays 10 instruments. Famous for loops, tricky guitar picking, and an ethereal voice, Sultana's sold out nearly every show she's booked in the U.S. in support of her impending LP. – Lauren Modery

Local Love by Kevin Curtin

Paul Cauthen (12:15pm, Tito's stage) Big-voiced country gospel that recalls Waylon Jennings and Elvis Presley.

Missio (12:15pm, Honda stage) RCA-signed electro duo whose heavy synth 'n' beats pop already yielded a minor hit with "Middle Fingers."

Barton Hills Choir (12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Kids sing the darnedest things ... like the Grateful Dead, Flaming Lips, and Muse.

Black Angels (5pm, Barton Springs stage) Neo-psych hypnotists whose wavy frequencies bridge evil drone and Sixties pop on new catalog gem Death Song.

Spoon (7pm, Miller Lite stage) Britt Daniel's critically acclaimed rock band rides a late-career milestone with the synth-heavy Hot Thoughts.

