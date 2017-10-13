Music

Saturday ACL Fest Interview: Benjamin Booker

3pm, Miller Lite stage

By Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017


Photo by Gary Miller

“I lived in the South all my life,” reflects blues-punk juggernaut Benjamin Booker. “I lived in Virginia, Tampa and Gainesville, Florida, and New Orleans. I spent my whole life in the South until recently, when I moved to California.”

What made the 28-year-old live fireball decide to finally move away?

“The South, yeah,” he laughs. “You travel around and see other ways to live, and I wanted to try that. So, I moved to California. I definitely miss the South, though, and I do plan on coming back.”

It’s important to note Booker’s Southernness, his distinctive and rootsy drawl. In fact, T. Rex, whose rockin’ whimsicality perfumes a chunk of Booker’s sophomore LP Witness, were from South London.

“When I was in college, Electric Warrior was one of the only records I had,” he shoots back. “We listened to it a lot. That record is just electric blues, y’know? When you listen to the chord progressions and the melodies, it’s just blues music that’s glammed up.”

Hardly glammed-up is the title track to Witness, a secular-gospel Civil Rights anthem, complete with Mavis Staples’ glorious vocal cameo.

“We couldn’t have found a more perfect person to sing it,” he says. “One of the things that was inspirational was the Staple Singers. Albums like Freedom Highway, you hear the work that they’re doing during the Civil Rights movement. So I was just trying to turn people on to people like Mavis, who’s always been working toward social justice issues.”

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

READ MORE
More Benjamin Booker
Saturday ACL Fest Record Reviews
Benjamin Booker
Witness (ATO/Rough Trade)

Kahron Spearman, Oct. 6, 2017

ACL Music Fest 2014 Saturday Reviews
Benjamin Booker

Doug Freeman, Oct. 3, 2014

More by Tim Stegall
ACL Review: Parker Millsap
Parker Millsap
Oklahoman singer-songwriter exorcises his inner punk

Oct. 8, 2017

ACL Review: Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams
Americana’s ex-enfant terrible delivers the hits

Oct. 7, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Benjamin Booker, ACL Fest 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Hilary York
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
The Bad Invaders
at Dozen Street
Zoumountchi
at The Sahara Lounge
Dave Insley's Careless Smokers at The White Horse
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP