Music

Friday ACL Fest Picks

Five must-see Austin acts!

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017


Annabelle Chairlegs (photo by Shelley Hiam)

Annabelle Chairlegs (11:45am, Miller Lite stage) Gooey, surfy, hip-shaking psych & roll with unhinged vocals from enchantress Lindsey Mackin.

The Bishops (12:30pm, Tito's stage) Chill hip-hop siblings – singer Cara, producer Troy, and rapper Chris – lay it down like the Fugees.

School of Rock (12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Witness the earliest performance of future rock stars.

Dale & Ray (12:30pm, Honda stage) Meet the honky-tonk power couple, Dale Watson and Ray Benson. One drinks Lone Star, the other smokes dope.

Band of Heathens (1:30pm, Tito's stage) Smooth, electric Americana breakouts with oft-romantic songcraft.

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

