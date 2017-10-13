Friday ACL Fest Picks

Annabelle Chairlegs (11:45am, Miller Lite stage) Gooey, surfy, hip-shaking psych & roll with unhinged vocals from enchantress Lindsey Mackin.

The Bishops (12:30pm, Tito's stage) Chill hip-hop siblings – singer Cara, producer Troy, and rapper Chris – lay it down like the Fugees.

School of Rock (12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Witness the earliest performance of future rock stars.

Dale & Ray (12:30pm, Honda stage) Meet the honky-tonk power couple, Dale Watson and Ray Benson. One drinks Lone Star, the other smokes dope.

Band of Heathens (1:30pm, Tito's stage) Smooth, electric Americana breakouts with oft-romantic songcraft.