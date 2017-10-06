Sunday ACL Fest Face-Off: Gorillaz vs. The Killers

Photo by Gary Miller

Gorillaz

Government name(s): Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett

Hometown: Essex, England

Active since: 1998

Genre: anime-pop

Number of albums: 5

Precursor acts: The Archies, Jem & the Holograms, the Banana Splits

Secret weapon(s): drummer Cass Browne and keyboardist Mike Smith

Breakout moment: "Clint Eastwood" video in which the face of guest MC Del the Funky Homosapien is never seen

Song they should play: "Feel Good Inc." and "Stylo," of course

Song they shouldn't play: "We Got the Power" from Humanz

Stereotypical fan: Blur fanatic, into Japanese anime, knows the backstories to the virtual band members

Best lines: "There was crack on the corner and someone dead/ And fire coming out of the monkey's head" ("Don't Get Lost in Heaven")

Fun fact: There were once talks of a film involving Terry Gilliam

Last show in Austin: Frank Erwin Center, Oct. 22, 2010

Factoid: They're drawn