Sunday ACL Fest Face-Off: Gorillaz vs. The Killers
Compare the headliners!
By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
Gorillaz8:15pm, Honda stage
Government name(s): Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett
Hometown: Essex, England
Active since: 1998
Genre: anime-pop
Number of albums: 5
Precursor acts: The Archies, Jem & the Holograms, the Banana Splits
Secret weapon(s): drummer Cass Browne and keyboardist Mike Smith
Breakout moment: "Clint Eastwood" video in which the face of guest MC Del the Funky Homosapien is never seen
Song they should play: "Feel Good Inc." and "Stylo," of course
Song they shouldn't play: "We Got the Power" from Humanz
Stereotypical fan: Blur fanatic, into Japanese anime, knows the backstories to the virtual band members
Best lines: "There was crack on the corner and someone dead/ And fire coming out of the monkey's head" ("Don't Get Lost in Heaven")
Fun fact: There were once talks of a film involving Terry Gilliam
Last show in Austin: Frank Erwin Center, Oct. 22, 2010
Factoid: They're drawn
The Killers8:15pm, American Express stage
Government name(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr.
Hometown: Las Vegas
Active since: 2001
Genre: alternative glam
Number of albums: 5
Precursor acts: Springsteen, New Order, Mike + the Mechanics, U2, the Cars
Secret weapon(s): Flowers' lyrical earnestness
Breakout moment: debut of "Mr. Brightside" on Zane Lowe's old BBC radio show
Songs they should play: most of Hot Fuss
Songs they shouldn't play: most of Sam's Town
Stereotypical fan: Levi's only, New Balances for support and comfort, #maga acolytes
Best lines: "Well, somebody told me you had a boyfriend/ Who looked like a girlfriend" ("Somebody Told Me")
Fun fact: Flowers was fired from his first band
Last show in Austin: Cedar Park Center, May 10, 2013
Factoid: Flowers credits growing up Mormon with helping him not go all rock star
