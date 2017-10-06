Saturday Locals
By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
Mobley11:30am, Miller Lite stage, weekend one only
Agile pop/rock songman who plays keys, drums, guitar, electronics, and sings.
Capyac12:15pm, Tito’s stage, weekend one only
Wild surrealist dance party commingles smooth funk, electronica, and Euro disco.
Rattletree12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage, weekend one only
Colorful sextet views Zimbabwean marimba music through the lens of electronic world-beat.
Black Angels5pm, Barton Springs stage
Psychedelic hypnotists whose wavy frequencies bridge evil drone and Sixties pop.
Spoon7pm, Miller Lite stage
Britt Daniel's critically beloved rock band hit a late-career milestone with this year's electro adventurous Hot Thoughts.
