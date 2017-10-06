Saturday Locals

Mobley 11:30am, Miller Lite stage, weekend one only

Mobley 11:30am, Miller Lite stage, weekend one only

Agile pop/rock songman who plays keys, drums, guitar, electronics, and sings. Capyac 12:15pm, Tito's stage, weekend one only

Wild surrealist dance party commingles smooth funk, electronica, and Euro disco. Rattletree 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage, weekend one only

Colorful sextet views Zimbabwean marimba music through the lens of electronic world-beat. Black Angels 5pm, Barton Springs stage

Psychedelic hypnotists whose wavy frequencies bridge evil drone and Sixties pop. Spoon 7pm, Miller Lite stage

Britt Daniel's critically beloved rock band hit a late-career milestone with this year's electro adventurous Hot Thoughts.

