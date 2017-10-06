Music

Saturday ACL Fest Interview: Parker Millsap

Oklahoma crooner assumes lives of others and sings their stories

By Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017


Purcell, Oklahoma, born and bred, where a social life means congregating at the Pentecostal church thrice weekly, Millsap’s occasionally abstract lyricism can resemble Flannery O’Connor.

"I think you can't escape reflecting your background in some way, even if it's abstracted," notes Americana bard Parker Millsap, spending ACL's two weekends promoting his third album, 2016's The Very Last Day. "I find those kinda stories compelling. I think all art, even if it's a Pollock and it's abstract, half the story is Pollock. This story plays out in your mind of this madman throwing paint around. All art tells a story, sometimes in a literal way, sometimes in a more obtuse or abstract way. But it works just as well."

Purcell, Oklahoma, born and bred, where a social life means congregating at the Pentecostal church thrice weekly, Millsap's occasionally abstract lyricism can resemble Flannery O'Connor set loose on an old Martin D-28 guitar. He hardly began a troubadour, initially aspiring to be the next Stevie Ray Vaughan. Other Texans, like Townes Van Zandt, turned him toward finely crafted acoustic songs.

Possibly Day's best tune, "Heaven Sent" assumes the perspective of a young gay man coming out to his evangelical preacher father, hoping for acceptance. Millsap says it's caused some confusion.

"'So, I hear you're gay, and your dad's a preacher!' No, no, no!" he laughs. "I'm a straight dude who wrote a song! I've met a lot of people who are gay and were raised in a conservative place, and they were shunned because of it. They had to deal with shit other people didn't have to deal with.

"I saw that growing up. People would say things behind their backs to me. I wrote that song from that perspective, because I find perspective a great and effective storytelling tool. Most great authors don't tell a story from their perspective. They make up characters and tell stories through them."

Parker Millsap

2:15pm, Tito’s stage

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

READ MORE
More Parker Millsap
SXSW Record Reviews
Parker Millsap
The Very Last Day (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, March 18, 2016

Saturday SXSW Interview: Parker Millsap
Saturday SXSW Interview: Parker Millsap

Jim Caligiuri, March 18, 2016

More by Tim Stegall
ACL Review: Parker Millsap
Parker Millsap
Oklahoman singer-songwriter exorcises his inner punk

Oct. 8, 2017

ACL Review: Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams
Americana’s ex-enfant terrible delivers the hits

Oct. 7, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACL Fest 2017, Parker Millsap, Flannery O'Connor, Townes Van Zandt

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Chelsea Barbo
at Bungalow
Rich Demarco
at Chez Zee
Two Hoots & a Holler
at Continental Club
Church On Monday with Jason Marsalis at Continental Club Gallery
Jon Blondell Trio
at Elephant Room
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP