Saturday ACL Fest Face-Off: Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Silent Disco
Compare the headliners!
By Libby Webster, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
Red Hot Chili Peppers8:10pm, American Express stage
aka: Chi Peps
Hometown: Hollywood
Active since: 1983
Number of albums: 11
Premise: Funk-soul-punk-sex-Californication
Influences: Sly & the Family Stone, Parliament-Funkadelic, Gang of Four
Breakthrough: 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik
Claim(s) to fame: 3 Grammys, 60 million records sold, bassist Flea
Secret weapon: latest guitarist Josh Klinghoffer
Infamous moment: socks on cocks, Anthony Kiedis' tell-all autobiography Scar Tissue
Fun fact: original name was Tony Flow & the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem
What they should play: "The Zephyr Song"
What they shouldn't play: anything off of 1995's One Hot Minute (sorry, Dave Navarro)
What to bring: at least one friend with whom to lip sync "Otherside"
Who you'll see in the crowd: disaffected millennials pretending they're there ironically (*cough*)
Silent Disco8pm, Tito’s stage
aka: quiet clubbing, quiet disco
Hometown: Scandinavia
Active since: early Nineties
Number of albums: 0
Premise: no speaker system, wireless headphones, several live DJ channels
Influences: 1969 Finnish sci-fi film Ruusujen Aika (A Time of Roses)
Breakthrough: Bonnaroo and Glastonbury have advertised it since 2005
Claim(s) to fame: Coachella, SXSW, silent event companies popping up across the U.S.
Secret weapon: F U N
Infamous moment: will report back after the first three nights at ACL
Fun fact: Quiet Events, which is organizing the ACL iteration, also hosts silent comedy and silent karaoke
What they should play: funk, Eighties pop, Beyoncé
What they shouldn't play: anything played at weddings
What to bring: open mind, sensible footwear, your fun friends
Who you'll see in the crowd: happy humans without a crippling sense of self-awareness, club kids, people who got lost on the way to Chance the Rapper or RHCP, disaffected millennials pretending they're there ironically
Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.