Saturday ACL Fest Face-Off: Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Silent Disco

Compare the headliners!

By Libby Webster, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017

Red Hot Chili Peppers

8:10pm, American Express stage

aka: Chi Peps

Hometown: Hollywood

Active since: 1983

Number of albums: 11

Premise: Funk-soul-punk-sex-Californication

Influences: Sly & the Family Stone, Parliament-Funkadelic, Gang of Four

Breakthrough: 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik

Claim(s) to fame: 3 Grammys, 60 million records sold, bassist Flea

Secret weapon: latest guitarist Josh Klinghoffer

Infamous moment: socks on cocks, Anthony Kiedis' tell-all autobiography Scar Tissue

Fun fact: original name was Tony Flow & the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem

What they should play: "The Zephyr Song"

What they shouldn't play: anything off of 1995's One Hot Minute (sorry, Dave Navarro)

What to bring: at least one friend with whom to lip sync "Otherside"

Who you'll see in the crowd: disaffected millennials pretending they're there ironically (*cough*)

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Silent Disco

8pm, Tito’s stage

aka: quiet clubbing, quiet disco

Hometown: Scandinavia

Active since: early Nineties

Number of albums: 0

Premise: no speaker system, wireless headphones, several live DJ channels

Influences: 1969 Finnish sci-fi film Ruusujen Aika (A Time of Roses)

Breakthrough: Bonnaroo and Glastonbury have advertised it since 2005

Claim(s) to fame: Coachella, SXSW, silent event companies popping up across the U.S.

Secret weapon: F U N

Infamous moment: will report back after the first three nights at ACL

Fun fact: Quiet Events, which is organizing the ACL iteration, also hosts silent comedy and silent karaoke

What they should play: funk, Eighties pop, Beyoncé

What they shouldn't play: anything played at weddings

What to bring: open mind, sensible footwear, your fun friends

Who you'll see in the crowd: happy humans without a crippling sense of self-awareness, club kids, people who got lost on the way to Chance the Rapper or RHCP, disaffected millennials pretending they're there ironically

