Saturday ACL Fest Face-Off: Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Silent Disco

Photo by Gary Miller

Red Hot Chili Peppers

aka: Chi Peps

Hometown: Hollywood

Active since: 1983

Number of albums: 11

Premise: Funk-soul-punk-sex-Californication

Influences: Sly & the Family Stone, Parliament-Funkadelic, Gang of Four

Breakthrough: 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik

Claim(s) to fame: 3 Grammys, 60 million records sold, bassist Flea

Secret weapon: latest guitarist Josh Klinghoffer

Infamous moment: socks on cocks, Anthony Kiedis' tell-all autobiography Scar Tissue

Fun fact: original name was Tony Flow & the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem

What they should play: "The Zephyr Song"

What they shouldn't play: anything off of 1995's One Hot Minute (sorry, Dave Navarro)

What to bring: at least one friend with whom to lip sync "Otherside"

Who you'll see in the crowd: disaffected millennials pretending they're there ironically (*cough*)