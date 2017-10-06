Music

Saturday ACL Fest Bass-Off: Vulfpeck's Joe Dart vs. Thundercat

Compare the headliners!

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017

Vulfpeck's Joe Dart

Friday, 4:15pm, American Express stage

Weapon of choice: Nineties, Mexican-made Fender Jazz Bass with Seymour Duncan antiquity II pickups

Playing style : humanly impossible sections of 16th notes, roller-coaster runs, and tasteful funk grooves

Uses a pick?: No, he plays that fast with his fingers.

Education: University of Michigan School of Music

Collaborations of note: Bernard Purdie, Antwaun Stanley, Bootsy Collins

Song demonstrating command: "Dean Town" from The Beautiful Game

Better than Flea? Yes

Thundercat

Saturday, 4pm, Tito’s stage (weekend one only)

Weapon of choice: Signature six-string hollow body Ibanez with whammy and phaser pedals

Playing style: smooth, proggy, jazz fusion with lots of arpeggiated chords, dissonant voicings, and up-the-neck solos

Uses a pick?: Are you fuckin' serious?

Education: joined crossover thrash heroes Suicidal Tendencies as a teenager and stayed nine years

Collaborations of note: Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Bilal, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins

Song demonstrating command: "Fleer Ultra" from The Golden Age of Apocalypse

Better than Flea? Yes

