Saturday ACL Fest Bass-Off: Vulfpeck's Joe Dart vs. Thundercat
By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
Vulfpeck's Joe DartFriday, 4:15pm, American Express stage
Weapon of choice: Nineties, Mexican-made Fender Jazz Bass with Seymour Duncan antiquity II pickups
Playing style : humanly impossible sections of 16th notes, roller-coaster runs, and tasteful funk grooves
Uses a pick?: No, he plays that fast with his fingers.
Education: University of Michigan School of Music
Collaborations of note: Bernard Purdie, Antwaun Stanley, Bootsy Collins
Song demonstrating command: "Dean Town" from The Beautiful Game
Better than Flea? Yes
ThundercatSaturday, 4pm, Tito’s stage (weekend one only)
Weapon of choice: Signature six-string hollow body Ibanez with whammy and phaser pedals
Playing style: smooth, proggy, jazz fusion with lots of arpeggiated chords, dissonant voicings, and up-the-neck solos
Uses a pick?: Are you fuckin' serious?
Education: joined crossover thrash heroes Suicidal Tendencies as a teenager and stayed nine years
Collaborations of note: Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Bilal, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins
Song demonstrating command: "Fleer Ultra" from The Golden Age of Apocalypse
Better than Flea? Yes
