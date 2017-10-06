Saturday ACL Fest Bass-Off: Vulfpeck's Joe Dart vs. Thundercat

Better than Flea? Yes

Song demonstrating command: "Dean Town" from The Beautiful Game

Collaborations of note: Bernard Purdie, Antwaun Stanley, Bootsy Collins

Education: University of Michigan School of Music

Uses a pick?: No, he plays that fast with his fingers.

Playing style : humanly impossible sections of 16th notes, roller-coaster runs, and tasteful funk grooves

Weapon of choice: Nineties, Mexican-made Fender Jazz Bass with Seymour Duncan antiquity II pickups

Thundercat

Weapon of choice: Signature six-string hollow body Ibanez with whammy and phaser pedals

Playing style: smooth, proggy, jazz fusion with lots of arpeggiated chords, dissonant voicings, and up-the-neck solos

Uses a pick?: Are you fuckin' serious?

Education: joined crossover thrash heroes Suicidal Tendencies as a teenager and stayed nine years

Collaborations of note: Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Bilal, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins

Song demonstrating command: "Fleer Ultra" from The Golden Age of Apocalypse

Better than Flea? Yes