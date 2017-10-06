Friday Locals



Asleep at the Wheel 12:30pm, Honda stage, weekend one only

Asleep at the Wheel 12:30pm, Honda stage, weekend one only

Forty-seven-year-running Western swing posse led by charismatic giant Ray Benson. Carson McHone 12:30pm, Tito's stage, weekend one only

Emotionally stirring young country native with unique songwriting gifts. Barton Hills Choir 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage

Kids sing the darnedest things … like the Grateful Dead and Muse. Missio 1:15pm, HomeAway stage

RCA-signed electro-pop duo whose synth 'n' beats sound has already yielded a minor hit in "Middle Fingers." Band of Heathens 1:30pm, Tito's stage

Smooth, electric Americana vets with oft-romantic songcraft. School of Rock 2:30pm/Sun.,12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage

Witness the earliest performance of future Austin rock stars.

