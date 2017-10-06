Music

Friday Locals

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017


Carson McHone playing The Austin Chronicle's Hair of the 3-Legged Dog SXSW Day Party in 2016 (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Asleep at the Wheel

12:30pm, Honda stage, weekend one only
Forty-seven-year-running Western swing posse led by charismatic giant Ray Benson.

Carson McHone

12:30pm, Tito’s stage, weekend one only
Emotionally stirring young country native with unique songwriting gifts.

Barton Hills Choir

12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage
Kids sing the darnedest things … like the Grateful Dead and Muse.

Missio

1:15pm, HomeAway stage
RCA-signed electro-pop duo whose synth 'n' beats sound has already yielded a minor hit in "Middle Fingers."

Band of Heathens

1:30pm, Tito’s stage
Smooth, electric Americana vets with oft-romantic songcraft.

School of Rock

2:30pm/Sun.,12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage
Witness the earliest performance of future Austin rock stars.

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

