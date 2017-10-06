Friday Locals
By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
Asleep at the Wheel12:30pm, Honda stage, weekend one only
Forty-seven-year-running Western swing posse led by charismatic giant Ray Benson.
Carson McHone12:30pm, Tito’s stage, weekend one only
Emotionally stirring young country native with unique songwriting gifts.
Barton Hills Choir12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage
Kids sing the darnedest things … like the Grateful Dead and Muse.
Missio1:15pm, HomeAway stage
RCA-signed electro-pop duo whose synth 'n' beats sound has already yielded a minor hit in "Middle Fingers."
Band of Heathens1:30pm, Tito’s stage
Smooth, electric Americana vets with oft-romantic songcraft.
School of Rock2:30pm/Sun.,12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage
Witness the earliest performance of future Austin rock stars.
