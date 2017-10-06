Friday ACL Fest Picks

Welles

The first signing to C3 Presents' eponymous label, Jehsea Wells drives the middle lane of the classic/alternative rock highway on EP. The Arkansas native plies a gravitasbeyond his 22 years. Youthful introspection meets anthemic hooks in "Life Like Mine" and "Are You Feeling Like Me." –

The Wild Now

Austin's entry in the boy/girl indie sweepstakes, the Wild Now alternate betwixt light acid-pop and spacey disco on second EP. Drew Walker's bright guitars, creamy synths, and shifting grooves frame Taylor Baker's sultry vocals. The duo won magazine's performer award in 2014. (weekend one only) –

Valerie June

Banjo, guitar, ukulele – Valerie June plucks anything with strings, or, as she might say in her taffy-thick Tennessee drawl. That accent causes cognitive dissonance when paired with her crown of dreadlocks, but June gleefully marries disparate ideas. Sophomore LPis deeply grounded in American roots music – Appalachian, blues, bluegrass, country, gospel – while waxing metaphysical and dancing on the "Astral Plane." –

Crystal Castles

Nearly a decade after this Toronto duo released its eponymous debut and five years after playing ACL Fest, Crystal Castles returns with skull-crushing electronica – and a new lineup. Following the departure of founding vocalist Alice Glass in 2014, founder-producer Ethan Kath brought in singer Edith Frances. Oscillating between an ethereal, pretty sound and unhinged hollering, her vocals claw their way over feverish beats. –

La Femme

, the latest LP from French collective La Femme, features the backside of a woman as her hair weaves itself into a vagina. As alluring sonically as it is physically, the album is an experience rather than a pastime. Spurts of surf and psych, EDM splashes, ethereal hymnal chords, and French pop commingle via the Krautrock-inspired quintet. (weekend one only) –

Skepta

While grime defined his hot-take singles and underground radio broadcasts, genre pioneer Skepta (né Joseph Adenuga) ultimately spearheaded a cross-continental affair. Debut(2007) to(2016), Skepta remains the antihero, flipping off authority with his London snarl and volatile tone. With an unmatched bravado, he rattles over a mélange of jungle, UK garage, and dancehall. –

Solange

Soul singer extraordinaire, label owner, and influencer, Solange Knowles no longer stands in the shadow of her sister. Leading that charge is the New Orleans-based singer's critically acclaimed 2016 full-length. The album's lead single, "Cranes in the Sky," topped thehip-hop/R&B charts and earned Knowles her first Grammy. –