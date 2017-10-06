Friday ACL Fest Face-Off: The xx vs. Jay-Z
Compare the headliners!
By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017
The xx8:15pm, Honda stage
Government name(s): Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie Smith
Hometown: London
Active since: 2005
Genre: electro-pop
Number of albums: 3
Musical influences: Aaliyah, Cocteau Twins, downtempo
Breakout moment: "Crystalised" video
Notable collaborators: Diplo, Kelela, Robyn, Cat Power
Songs they should play: "Crystalised," "Angels," "On Hold"
Song they shouldn't play: "Our Song"
Stereotypical fan: #allblackeverything, especially outlook
Best lines: "Things have gotten closer to the sun/ And I've done things in small doses/ So don't think that I'm pushing you away/ When you're the one that I've kept closest" ("Crystalised")
Notable beefs: Baria Qureshi, kicked out of the band upon the release of their critically acclaimed debut
Last local show: ACL Live at the Moody Theater, May 10-11, 2017
Factoid: members all attended Elliott School, which produced the band Hot Chip, electronic acts Burial and Four Tet, and actor Pierce Brosnan
Jay-Z8:15pm, American Express stage
Government name: Shawn Corey Carter
Hometown: Brooklyn
Active since: 1986
Genre: greatest MC ever
Number of albums: 13
Musical influences: Big Daddy Kane, Nas
Notable collaborators: Biggie, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Pharrell
Breakout moment: "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)"
Song he should play: "The Story of O.J.," "Big Pimpin'," "Takeover," "Dead Presidents II," "Where I'm From"
Song he shouldn't play: most of the basura he recorded on Kingdom Come
Stereotypical fan: only listens to East Coast rap, wears fresh all-white Air Force Ones, says "deadass"
Best lines: "That's what I'ma do, take you back to the dude/ With the Lexus, fast-forward the jewels and the necklace/ Let me tell you dudes what I do to protect this/ I shoot at you actors like movie directors" ("Public Service Announcement")
Notable beefs: Nas, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Solange
Last local show: Austin Music Hall, SXSW 2014, with Kanye West
Factoid: $810 million net worth and apparently didn't graduate high school
