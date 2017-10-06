Friday ACL Fest Face-Off: The xx vs. Jay-Z

Photo by Gary Miller

The xx

Government name(s): Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie Smith

Hometown: London

Active since: 2005

Genre: electro-pop

Number of albums: 3

Musical influences: Aaliyah, Cocteau Twins, downtempo

Breakout moment: "Crystalised" video

Notable collaborators: Diplo, Kelela, Robyn, Cat Power

Songs they should play: "Crystalised," "Angels," "On Hold"

Song they shouldn't play: "Our Song"

Stereotypical fan: #allblackeverything, especially outlook

Best lines: "Things have gotten closer to the sun/ And I've done things in small doses/ So don't think that I'm pushing you away/ When you're the one that I've kept closest" ("Crystalised")

Notable beefs: Baria Qureshi, kicked out of the band upon the release of their critically acclaimed debut

Last local show: ACL Live at the Moody Theater, May 10-11, 2017

Factoid: members all attended Elliott School, which produced the band Hot Chip, electronic acts Burial and Four Tet, and actor Pierce Brosnan