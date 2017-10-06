Music

Friday ACL Fest Face-Off: The xx vs. Jay-Z

Compare the headliners!

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017

Photo by Gary Miller

The xx

8:15pm, Honda stage

Government name(s): Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie Smith

Hometown: London

Active since: 2005

Genre: electro-pop

Number of albums: 3

Musical influences: Aaliyah, Cocteau Twins, downtempo

Breakout moment: "Crystalised" video

Notable collaborators: Diplo, Kelela, Robyn, Cat Power

Songs they should play: "Crystalised," "Angels," "On Hold"

Song they shouldn't play: "Our Song"

Stereotypical fan: #allblackeverything, especially outlook

Best lines: "Things have gotten closer to the sun/ And I've done things in small doses/ So don't think that I'm pushing you away/ When you're the one that I've kept closest" ("Crystalised")

Notable beefs: Baria Qureshi, kicked out of the band upon the release of their critically acclaimed debut

Last local show: ACL Live at the Moody Theater, May 10-11, 2017

Factoid: members all attended Elliott School, which produced the band Hot Chip, electronic acts Burial and Four Tet, and actor Pierce Brosnan

Photo by Gary Miller

Jay-Z

8:15pm, American Express stage

Government name: Shawn Corey Carter

Hometown: Brooklyn

Active since: 1986

Genre: greatest MC ever

Number of albums: 13

Musical influences: Big Daddy Kane, Nas

Notable collaborators: Biggie, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Pharrell

Breakout moment: "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)"

Song he should play: "The Story of O.J.," "Big Pimpin'," "Takeover," "Dead Presidents II," "Where I'm From"

Song he shouldn't play: most of the basura he recorded on Kingdom Come

Stereotypical fan: only listens to East Coast rap, wears fresh all-white Air Force Ones, says "deadass"

Best lines: "That's what I'ma do, take you back to the dude/ With the Lexus, fast-forward the jewels and the necklace/ Let me tell you dudes what I do to protect this/ I shoot at you actors like movie directors" ("Public Service Announcement")

Notable beefs: Nas, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Solange

Last local show: Austin Music Hall, SXSW 2014, with Kanye West

Factoid: $810 million net worth and apparently didn't graduate high school

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

READ MORE
More The XX
Phases & Stages
The XX
Coexist (Record Review)

Luke Winkie, Oct. 26, 2012

ACL Music Fest Saturday Interview
The XX
UK melodrama blessed from above

Marc Savlov, Oct. 8, 2010

More Jay-Z
Off the Record
Off the Record
Music News

Austin Powell, Nov. 13, 2009

More by Kahron Spearman
ACL Review: Run the Jewels
Run the Jewels
Rap duo hoists the black flag

Oct. 9, 2017

ACL Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers
RHCP
Flea and company kill it

Oct. 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The XX, Jay-Z, ACL Fest 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Chelsea Barbo
at Bungalow
Rich Demarco
at Chez Zee
Two Hoots & a Holler
at Continental Club
Church On Monday with Jason Marsalis at Continental Club Gallery
Jon Blondell Trio
at Elephant Room
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP