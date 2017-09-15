Sonic Transmissions Festival III

Founded and curated by bassist Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, the third annual Sonic Transmissions Festival encompasses everything from free jazz and improvisational electronics to cumbia.

"It's based in a group that I have going here in Texas," explains the Norwegian native. "The Young Mothers are a melting pot of free jazz, hip-hop, and punk rock. That band has so many genres, so I thought, why not build the festival around it? I was trying to challenge audiences to see that idea, because they can easily fall into this thing that this is just noise and 'He's just trying to be weird, or he's just trying to fusion things.'

"That's not really what I'm trying. I'm trying to prove that music is music [laughs]! That's the one and only thing, really."

Thursday

Night one, co-presented at Barracuda by Self Sabotage Records and Astral Spirits, Thursday, and which Flaten calls "maybe the hippest night of the festival," doubles as the release party for his new solo bass LP. Berlin electro duo, Austin punks, and Texas experimental guitar duo, joined by Florida free jazz sax titan, contribute free range noise. NYC's, also with a new release on Self Sabotage, blends poetry and free improv, while McPhee collaborates with Baltimore steel guitaristand Chicago sax wizard. Dallasfills the spaces.

Friday

Co-staged on Friday night by Epistrophy Arts at Kick Butt Coffee, the Psychedelic Bogotá Cumbia Dance Party boasts the first stateside gig by Colombian cumbia legend, backed by fellow countrymen. New York guitaristand Colombian DJsandalso weigh in.

Saturday

Jazz rules Saturday afternoon at Kenny Dorham's Backyard: Austin guitarist Matt Butler's, Young Mothers'(trumpet) and(vibes/drums), a Flaten-led collective calledpaying tribute tos'album, and, an ATX/NYC improv summit featuring multi-instrumentalist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and drummer. The Victory Grill closes out STF that evening with Branch, her duo, and Norwegian bassist Eivind Opsvik's post-punk jazz act