Five Significant Super Secret Records
By Richard Lynn, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017
OBN IIIs"No Way to Rock N Roll" 7-inch (2011)
The first OBN IIIs record. I swear it almost sets my turntable on fire every time I play it.
Ralph White & Thor HarrisTossing Pebbles on the Sleeping Beast(2016)
A modern protest record the likes of which are not seen nearly enough these days.
Quin GalavisMy Life in Steel and Concrete (2016)
Epic, haunting, dark, amazing. I'm lucky to know and watch a musician damn close to a genius make astonishing music every time out.
John Wesley Coleman IIIMicrowave Dreams (2017)
The making of this record is an epic story on its own. A collection of truly great songs.
Evil TripletOtherworld (2017)
The musicianship on this incredible psychedelic album just blows me away.