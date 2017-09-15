Music

Five Significant Super Secret Records

By Richard Lynn, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017

We have a playlist on Spotify that includes tracks from most records we've released. Search "Super Secret Records Sampler" or use: open.spotify.com/user/1235112150/playlist/7m2dXXpRAt57KLDrSn2IfX.

OBN IIIs

"No Way to Rock N Roll" 7-inch (2011)
The first OBN IIIs record. I swear it almost sets my turntable on fire every time I play it.

Ralph White & Thor Harris

Tossing Pebbles on the Sleeping Beast(2016)
A modern protest record the likes of which are not seen nearly enough these days.

Quin Galavis

My Life in Steel and Concrete (2016)
Epic, haunting, dark, amazing. I'm lucky to know and watch a musician damn close to a genius make astonishing music every time out.

John Wesley Coleman III

Microwave Dreams (2017)
The making of this record is an epic story on its own. A collection of truly great songs.

Evil Triplet

Otherworld (2017)
The musicianship on this incredible psychedelic album just blows me away.

