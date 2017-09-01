Music

Milligan Vaughan Project

Milligan Vaughan Project (Mark One Records)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 1, 2017

Texas Platters

Teaming scabrous soul vox Malford Milligan with axe scion Tyrone Vaughan makes sense. Too much, maybe, as if the union were born of a boardroom instead of rehearsal space. Judging by ATX's best backers, producers, engineers – Chris Maresh, Brannen Temple, Michael Ramos; and David Grissom with Omar Vallejo, respectively – on a seamless mix of blues from both principals as well as Grissom and Dan Dyer to Buddy Guy ("Leave My Girl Alone"), MVP serves multiple masters (manager/executive producer Mark Proct). The marquee veterans generate genuine chemistry on sole co-write "Drive You," the guitarist wringing some sting throughout the LP that papa Jimmie Vaughan can stand behind and the singer laying bare on "Here I Am." Proficiency, however, isn't passion.

**

