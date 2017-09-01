Milligan Vaughan Project

Teaming scabrous soul vox Malford Milligan with axe scion Tyrone Vaughan makes sense. Too much, maybe, as if the union were born of a boardroom instead of rehearsal space. Judging by ATX's best backers, producers, engineers – Chris Maresh, Brannen Temple, Michael Ramos; and David Grissom with Omar Vallejo, respectively – on a seamless mix of blues from both principals as well as Grissom and Dan Dyer to Buddy Guy ("Leave My Girl Alone"), MVP serves multiple masters (manager/executive producer Mark Proct). The marquee veterans generate genuine chemistry on sole co-write "Drive You," the guitarist wringing some sting throughout the LP that papa Jimmie Vaughan can stand behind and the singer laying bare on "Here I Am." Proficiency, however, isn't passion.